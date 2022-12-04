Karim Benzema has been one of the best strikers in the world during the last few months. However, he won't be playing in the decisive match for France in the Round of 16 against Poland. Read here to find out the important reasons why.

Undoubtedly, Karim Benzema has been the best player in the world during the last few months and, as a consequence, the French striker took home the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The 34-year old was the key piece for Real Madrid in order to conquer the 2021-2022 La Liga and the 2021-2022 Champions League. It was only the fourth time in club's history that they achieved this feat, the famous 'Double' or Doblete (Liga and Champions).

After missing the 2018 World Cup because of the Mathieu Valbuena's controversy, Karim Benzema was looking for redemption in Qatar 2022. He wanted to be part of a squad trying to be only the third team in history winning back-to-back titles: Brazil (1958, 1962) and Italy (1934, 1938).

France started the group stage in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with wins against Australia and Denmark, but finished with a loss facing Tunisia. However, prior to that game, the French squad had already clinched a ticket to the Round of 16. Now, in the knockout stages, Karim Benzema was supposed to be ready.

Why is Karim Benzema not playing in France vs Poland?

Karim Benzema got injured in his first full training session with France just few days before the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The striker left the pitch with the medical staff after missing the last games at Real Madrid with muscle fatigue.

Then, France confirmed that Benzema was going to miss the tournament due to an injury "in the quadriceps of the left thigh". Nevertheless, in a very unexpected turn of events, coach Didier Deschamps decided to keep him on the roster for the Qatar 2022 World Cup leaving the door open for him to return.

Though in the last days he's been making progress and could be back soon for Real Madrid, the injury will leave Karim Benzema out of the match against Poland. He won't even go to the bench.

