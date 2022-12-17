Before they conclude their World Cup participation, Croatia take on Morocco in the third-place game at Qatar 2022. Find out here why Marcelo Brozovic is starting on the bench.

It's been a memorable ride for Croatia at Qatar 2022, but it isn't entirely over yet. While Zlatko Dalic's men are no longer in contention for the FIFA World Cup trophy, they still have to face Morocco in the third-place game.

After making it out of the group stage along with the Atlas Lions, Croatia took down Japan on penalties before pulling off a shock against Brazil, with another shootout win. Argentina, however, ended their hopes.

An unstoppable Lionel Messi exposed Croatia's weaknesses at the back, but it's time to turn the page now. Dalic's side has the chance to finish the tournament strongly, but it will have to overcome a notable absence.

Why is Marcelo Brozovic not starting against Morocco

Marcelo Brozovic was dropped to the bench for the Morocco game due to fatigue in his left thigh. The Inter Milan midfielder had to be subbed off against Argentina, and while he avoided injury, the coaching staff decided not to risk him.

