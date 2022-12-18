Marcos Acuña has been one of the best defenders for Argentina during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, in a shocking last-minute decision, he won't start the final against France. Read here to find out why Lionel Scaloni left him out.

Argentina are having an extraordinary Qatar 2022 World Cup and they are just one step away of hoisting the trophy for the first time since 1986. However, in order to collect their third title ever in this competition, Lionel Scaloni's team have to defeat the reigning champions in the final: France.

Argentina were surprised 2-1 in the opener by Saudi Arabia and saw broken their amazing 36-game unbeaten streak. Nevertheless, the famous Albiceleste quickly bounced back with victories against Mexico (2-0) and Poland (2-0). In the Round of 16, they eliminated Australia (2-1) and then they survived a thriller in the quarterfinal with a penalty shootout to eliminate the Netherlands. Then, they beat Croatia in the semifinal.

Following the disaster with Saudi Arabia, Marcos Acuña became the starter as left-back replacing Nicolas Tagliafico. He had great performances in that run, but two yellow cards, one against Poland and the other facing the Netherlands, left him suspended for the semifinal. Nonetheless, the World Cup final was going to be his great return. That won't happen and these are the reasons why.

Why is Marcos Acuña not starting in Argentina vs France?

Marcos Acuña is dealing with pubalgia and that's why he won't start the Qatar 2022 World Cup final against France. As it happened during the semifinal with Croatia, Nicolas Tagliafico will replace him.

In case Lionel Scaloni needs him, Marcos Acuña is available to come from the bench. Considering he's been one of the best defenders of the tournament, the 31-year old could definitely be an option to play some minutes.

