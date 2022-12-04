Marcus Rashford got off to a great start to Qatar 2022 with England, scoring three goals in as many games to be the Three Lions' top scorer in this FIFA World Cup. Therefore, many wonder why he's on the bench against Senegal.

Folllowing a great start to the tournament, England have a point to prove against Senegal in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16. Considering that their World Cup aspirations will be on the line, many can't believe Marcus Rashford is not starting.

The Manchester United striker has clearly been one of, if not the Three Lions' most impactful player so far, being the team's top scorer in the competition with three goals in as many games.

Therefore, many wonder why is Rashford starting on the bench when England take on the African champions for a place in the World Cup quarterfinals. He doesn't have any injury, so it's fair to question Gareth Southgate's decision.

Why is Marcus Rashford not starting for England against Senegal

Marcus Rashford is not starting for England against Senegal because manager Gareth Southgate chose Phil Foden over him. The Man City sensation didn't have much playing time so far, so this will be a huge opportunity for him.

