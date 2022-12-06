Portugal will continue their journey at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after defeating Switzerland in the Round of 16. However, many people wonder why legend Nani isn't part of Fernando Santos' squad. Check out the answer here.

Portugal was the last team to get into the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar, with 5-1 win over Switzerland. Coach Fernando Santos has several experienced and talented players to choose from such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva or Cristiano Ronaldo. However, many people wonder why Nani isn’t in the squad.

Nani is a Portugal legend, being one of their most iconic players. He helped his country to win the Euro 2016 against France, and was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team, winning the Champions League (2007-08) and four Premier League titles.

He played with other European clubs such as Sporting (Portugal), Valencia (Spain), Fenerbahce (Turkey), before landing in the MLS. He is currently playing in the Australian league, for Melbourne Victory. Here, check out why, despite still being active, he is not in Qatar.

Why is Nani not playing for Portugal at Qatar 2022?

Nani retired from Portugal’s national team in 2017. His last World Cup was Brazil 2014, as he also didn’t make it to the final 23-man roster for Russia 2018. For Portugal, Nani played three European Championships.

He made his debut with the national team in 2006, and played 112 matches. He scored 24 goals. The 36-year-old recently played for Venezia, but decided to sign a two-year contract to play in Australia.

If you want to check how things might go in the World Cup, you can check our 2022 World Cup Simulator. You can also enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.