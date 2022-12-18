Even though he did an outstanding job when called upon, Nicolás Tagliafico is nowhere to be found during the FIFA World Cup Final vs. France. Why’s that?

Lionel Scaloni had to go through hell to reach this stage. He silenced his critics along the way and led Argentina to the final vs. France, so it’s say safe to say that people won’t rush to doubt his tactics or decisions anymore.

That means that not always the best players have been on the pitch. Even so, the Albiceleste has found its rhythm, and they’ve been one of the best and most consistent teams to watch throughout the whole competition.

Even so, one would hope to see nothing but the creme of the crop on the pitch when the ultimate glory is on the line. That’s why some people scratched their heads in disbelief when they found out that Nicolás Tagliafico wasn’t playing.

Qatar 2022: Why Isn’t Nicolás Tagliafico Playing For Argentina?

Nicolás Tagliafico has been a steady contributor during the Lionel Scaloni era. Moreover, he was particularly good, especially in the final third of the pitch, during Argentina’s 3-0 route of Croatia in the semifinal.

Nonetheless, Scaloni has leaned towards Marcos Acuña and Nahuel Molina as his full-backs for most of the competition, with Tagliafico getting the nod last game due to Acuña’s one-game suspension.

Acuña is a better option than Tagliafico, at least defensively. Still, he’s expected to be one of the first guys to come off the bench if needed.