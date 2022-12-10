Raheem Sterling has been one of the most important players for Gareth Southgate during his tenure as coach of England. However, the forward will not start against France in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and these are the reasons why.

England remain as one of the favorites to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The famous Three Lions conquered the tournament at home in 1966, but haven't reached the final again. After that, their best performances were the semifinals in Italy 1990 and Russia 2018.

In the Qatar 2022 World Cup, their roster is stellar with names such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish. During the first round of the tournament, England dominated Group B. They defeated Iran (6-2), tied with the United States (0-0) and beat Wales (3-0). Then, in the Round of 16, Gareth Southgate's team cruised in a 3-0 victory over Senegal.

Raheem Sterling had been one of the key players for England, especially during the group stage. He started the first two games and scored a goal against Iran. He got some rest in the third matchup facing Wales, but then a shocking event jeopardized his presence in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find out why he won't start in the quarterfinals against France and if he is back or not with the team.

Why is Raheem Sterling not playing in England vs France?

In the Round of 16, Raheem Sterling didn't play against Senegal after he was informed that his family had been burgled by robbers at his home back in the UK. Sterling immediately left the team to ensure his family was safe in Surrey. No one knew exactly if he would return to Qatar.

Though Raheem Sterling is not starting for England against France, the 28-year old is indeed available to come from the bench. That's extraordinary for coach Gareth Southgate considering the previous scenario. Phil Foden gets the call again as starter, but Sterling is ready to help the cause.

