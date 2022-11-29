Raheem Sterling has been one of the most regular players in Gareth Southgate's England. Unfortunately, he won't be starting for the Three Lions in their final group stage game against Wales.

Matchday 3 in Group B in Qatar 2022 ends with one of the most interesting games of this group stage between England and Wales. Gareth Southgate decided to make some changes in his team and benched Raheem Sterling, who usually starts for the Three Lions.

Group B will decide its two teams for the Round of 16 and all four of them still have chances. England will face Wales in this last game and the Three Lions want a victory in order to end as leaders.

Fate is in their own hands and Gareth Southgate knows it. Now, the English manager has made some changes in order to win this important game and a very big surprise is Raheem Sterling's absence in England's starting 11.

Why is Raheem Sterling not starting for England vs Wales?

Raheem Sterling started the first two games of Qatar 2022 for England. Chelsea's forward even scored in their first game against Iran, so that gave him the opportunity to start against the USMNT.

Unfortunately, his streak didn't last long. Gareth Southgate decided to bench him for Matchday 3 against Wales. The left winger is not injured and this was only a decision by the manager, who thinksit is a more suitable game for Marcus Rashford.

Gareth Southgate also changed his tactics for this game against the Dragons. He will use a 4-3-3 in order to give Harry Kane more opportunities in the box and have a more stacked midfield with Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson.

