Sadio Mane has been one of the best players during the last year, but he won't be available for the Round of 16 blockbuster matchup against England. Read here to find out the important reasons why this happened at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After six amazing years with Liverpool, Sadio Mane was the biggest splash in the offseason for Bayern Munich. Since losing Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona, Mane became the ideal replacement in order to conquer the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Senegal had a very tough road to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In a thrilling home-away series in the third round, they eliminated Egypt and Mohamed Salah after a very controversial penalty shootout at Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Dakar. That's how the Lions of Teranga clinched their ticket.

In Group A of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Senegal deserved more in the opener but lost 2-0 against the Netherlands. However, in the verge of elimination, the African team bounced back with two impressive wins: Qatar (3-1) and Ecuador (2-1). They did all this without their star player: Sadio Mane.

Why is Sadio Mane not playing in Senegal vs England?

Sadio Mane was so extraordinary during the last year, that he finished second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or voting process just behind Karim Benzema. Then, just a few days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the striker got injured and the shocking news were confirmed on November 17th by Bayern Munich.

"Sadio Mané underwent successful surgery in Innsbruck on Thursday evening. He will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup. All the best for your recovery, Sadio!", was the message of the German club in Twitter.

Even with Sadio Mane's injury, Senegal are just one victory away of matching their best performance in a World Cup. That happened in Japan-Korea 2002 when the African team reached the quarterfinals.