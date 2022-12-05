South Korea's biggest star is Son Heung-min. The left winger will have a difficult test against Brazil in the Round of 16, but why does the Tottenham forward will play with a mask against the South Americans?

The Round of 16 starts for South Korea. The Asian squad will face Brazil in a very tough test for them, with Son Heung-min as their biggest star. The captain will play against the South Americans, but everyone is wondering why he's using a mask in the games.

Son Heung-min has been South Korea's top player in recent years. Tottenham's forward is one of the best left wingers in the world and he was a key piece for his country to get a ticket for Qatar 2022.

Even though it has not been the best tournament for him in terms of goals scored, he has helped his team to build a very powerful offense. Now, he will start as South Korea's captain against Brazil, but the fans are wondering why he uses a mask in each game.

Why is South Korea's Son Heung-min playing with a mask vs. Brazil?

Son Heung-min was selected as South Korea's captain for Qatar 2022. Paulo Bento, the national team's coach, is confident on what the left winger is capable of and he knows he can lead the squad to success in this tournament.

Before the competition started, Son Heung-min was close to not playing this tournament. He fractured his left eye socket during a Champions League match agains Marseille in a clash with Chancel Mbemba.

In November 3rd, Son Heung-min underwent surgery to solve this injury and it was uncertain if he would be available for Qatar 2022. Fortunately, he recovered and was able to fly with South Korea and play the tournament.

Of course he has not fully recovered. The left winger needs to use a mask in order to avoid a direct hit to his face. The injury is recent, so any kind of impact could increase it or open it again.

