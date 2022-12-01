In one of the most shocking turns of events, Belgium star Eden Hazard isn't a part of Roberto Martinez's starting XI in today's crucial game vs. Croatia.

Qatar 2022: Why is Eden Hazard not starting for Belgium vs Croatia in the FIFA World Cup?

Not so long ago, Eden Hazard was considered one of the best players on Earth, up to the point that Real Madrid signed him to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and join an elite list of players to wear no. 7 for the Spanish institution.

However, constant injuries, poor shape, and some tough luck prevented the former Chelsea star from living up to that potential. He's been mostly an afterthought and an unused sub rather than the focal point he was expected to be.

Now, that lack of playing time and rhythm has haunted him with the national team as well. But still, it was shocking to see that Roberto Martinez snubbed him from Belgium's starting XI in today's must-win clash vs. Croatia.

Qatar 2022: Why Isn't Eden Hazard Playing Vs. Croatia?

So, some fans are once again wondering whether Hazard got hurt and if he'll be available to play at all. However, this decision isn't injury-related; Martinez simply decided to give Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco the nod over Hazard.

The Belgians cannot afford another setback, and Croatia poses a major threat to their aspirations. Hazard has struggled to be at his best through the first two games, so as shocking as this may seem, it also makes sense.