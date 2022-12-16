We are approaching the conclusion of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In this article, you can see whether there are any World Cup matches scheduled for Saturday, December 17.

It's official: either Argentina or France will win the 2022 World Cup since both teams have advanced to the Final after beating their respective opponents in the semis. Brazil defeated Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium, moving the South American nation closer to winning its first global title since 1986.

Toward the end of the first half, Lionel Messi scored a penalty kick to put his side ahead of the Checkered Ones. Adding insult to injury, Julian Alvarez scored a pair of goals to round off his team's rout. Conversely, the defending champions, France, ended Morocco's fairytale run in Qatar on Wednesday, setting up a mouthwatering summit duel with Lionel Scaloni's players for Sunday.

On Thursday, as part of the 2022 Qatar, Les Blues beat a valiant African squad 2-0 in a game played at the Al Bayt stadium. France became the first team since Brazil in 2002 to make it to the Final in consecutive years. Now they will try to follow in the footsteps of Brazil (1962) and Italy (1938) and defend their title.

Are there going to be any Qatar 2022 games on Saturday, December 17?

The end of the tournament is drawing near. Since it kicked out on home soil in Qatar with a match against Ecuador, there have been many unexpected outcomes among the 62 games played so far. The World Cup will conclude with the third-place game and the championship match, games numbers 63 and 64 respectively.

Those who can't get enough of these contests will be dismayed to hear that there aren't any on the calendar for Saturday, December 17; but, this dry spell won't last forever. As everyone gets ready for 2022's big finish in Qatar, the fans will have one more opportunity to savor the closing moments of the World Cup after the break. Check out what's left of the World Cup:

Saturday, December 17 (Third place play-off): Croatia vs Morocco - 10:00 AM (ET); Khalifa International Stadium

Sunday, December 18 (Final): Argentina vs France - 10:00 AM (ET); Lusail Stadium

