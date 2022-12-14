We are approaching the conclusion of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In this article, you can see whether there are any World Cup matches scheduled for Thursday, December 15.

The previous day, Tuesday, December 13's football schedule featured the first of the two 2022 World Cup Semi-Finals matchups. At the Lusail Stadium, Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0, putting the South American nation one victory away from claiming their first global title since 1986.

A victory against the 2018 runner-up allowed the Albiceleste to reach their sixth final in as many years. A successful penalty kick from Lionel Messi at the end of the first half put his side in the lead against the Checkered Ones, and two goals from Julian Alvarez completed the rout. Lionel Scaloni's players are now eager to see which one of France or Morocco will be their next opponent in the Final and their last hurdle to the 2022 Qatar trophy.

The African nation will play the current champions in the second World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals duel on Wednesday at the Al Bayt Stadium, hoping to extend their fairytale run. The Atlas Lions shocked Portugal 1-0 to advance to this historic stage, while Les Bleus sent a tenacious England team home by a 2-1 scoreline to preserve their chances of back-to-back championships alive.

Are there going to be any Qatar 2022 games on Thursday, December 15?

The competition is rapidly approaching its conclusion. There have been a lot of surprises in the 61 games played so far since the tournament began on home soil in Qatar with a match versus Ecuador. The Semi-Finals will be rounded up with the 62nd game on Wednesday.

Those with a voracious hunger for these matchups will be disappointed to learn that there are no games scheduled for Thursday, December 15; however, this hiatus will only be temporary. After a three-day break, the fans will get another chance to enjoy the last gasp of the World Cup, as they prepare for the grand 2022 Qatar finale. Take a look at the remaining World Cup schedule:

Saturday, December 17 (Third place play-off) : Croatia vs France/Morocco - 10:00 AM (ET); Lusail Stadium

Sunday, December 18 (Final): Argentina vs France/Morocco - 10:00 AM (ET); Khalifa International Stadium

