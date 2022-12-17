The tournament will have the last game in an Argentina vs France, so the Qatar 2022 World Cup winners will receive the medals after it. Find out how much each of the winners’ medals is worth.

In the game Argentina vs France, the winner of the tournament will be determined. The Qatar 2022 World Cup has a lot of things that can be interesting, and what the winners receive is one of those. Check out how much each model is worth.

Both teams have been playing at a very good level. The journeys they had were different since the Argentinians struggled in the beginning vs Saudi Arabia, while the French were solid all the way. But any of them can win this championship given how good they are.

They will do their best to get the title. All the players will get medals, although the winner will receive the most relevant ones. Karim Benzema will have one if France wins even if he didn’t play since he wasn’t officially erased from the list by the coach Didier Deschamps after his injury.

How much does a World Cup medal cost?

It is not simple to determine the price of a medal of this caliber. The one that Croatia won over Morocco in the 3rd place match will be cheaper than the ones the winners get. But it is still tough to know the real cost.

One good option to have an idea can be checking the recent sales. In that plan the latest transaction was in 2020, with a 2018 World Cup medal from a French player was auctioned. The price was 58000 pounds, so the estimated price is in that range. Ultimately, the cost of one of these medals could be between 60000 and 100000 dollars.