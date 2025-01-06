Buckeyes HC Ryan Day sends strong warning to Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian ahead of the Cotton Bowl

The preparation days for the Cotton Bowl are slowly winding down, and each team is finalizing details to leave nothing to chance. Steve Sarkisian‘s Texas Longhorns have enormous potential; however, Ohio State Buckeyes HC Ryan Day made one thing clear to his rival, and they will double their efforts to achieve their goal.

Despite the parity with which both programs arrive at these CFP semifinals, Day is aware of the immense potential his rival possesses, something they cannot underestimate: “I look at their offensive line, the coaches, their running backs, and I know that they’re very, very talented. They’re very good. So we’re going to have to be at our best, I know that,“ Day said during Ohio State‘s media availability on Sunday.

“And they’re always looking for balance. Again, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Sark (Steve Sarkisian) and the way that he designs his offenses, the way he calls the game. So, our defensive staff is going to be working around the clock to put a great plan together,” he also added.

The Ohio State coach also made it clear that he expects the Longhorns to show the true potential of their offense, something they are preparing for with great seriousness. “Our players, in terms of executing the plan, that’s what’s most important coming into this week and focusing on the process. We know when we get to this point in the playoffs, we’re going to be playing against great players and great scheme, and we know that this offense has a chance to be very, very explosive,” Day said.

Clemson vs Texas Dec 21 Dec 21, 2024.Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the playoffs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas leads Clemson 28-10 at the half.

“So we’ve got to get back to work this week and focus on the game plan, make sure that we have a good mixture of the things that we’ve done in the past, mixed in with things that are possible change-ups along the way, based on how they attack us,” he finally concluded.

Day’s confession about Quinn Ewers

Ryan Day knows he will face a tough opponent in the upcoming semifinals, not only led by Sarkisian off the field but also by a great quarterback on the field. The Buckeyes HC made a particular confession about Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers.

“He always had a great attitude. You could see the talent. Certainly, didn’t want to see him leave, but we knew he was going to be a special player,” Day said. “He’s had a great career at Texas. A lot of people here still have good relationships with him and think the world of him.”

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) on the field before the start of the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. Texas won, 17-7.

A significant loss for the Buckeyes

Despite being in the midst of competition and fully focused on the upcoming Cotton Bowl, unfortunately, one of the defensive players in Ryan Day’s scheme has chosen to enter the transfer portal and will seek new opportunities in the near future.

The news was reported by National College Football reporter Matt Zenitz via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, detailing linebacker Mitchell Melton’s decision to leave the Buckeyes and seek new horizons.

“Ohio State linebacker Mitchell Melton is entering the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. Melton, who is repped by @APSportsAgency, is a former top-185 overall recruit who has 12 tackles and two sacks this year,” Zenitz stated.