In the Round of 16 match against Senegal, one of the biggest surprises in Gareth Southgate's starting 11 was Raheem Sterling. The forward will return to England due to personal issues, but will he play again in Qatar 2022?

England's national team is still alive in Qatar 2022. Unfortunately, they couldn't use Raheem Sterling in the game against Senegal in the Round of 16 and now it has been confirmed he will be returning home. Will he play again in this FIFA World Cup?

Raheem Sterling has been one of the most common names in Gareth Southgate's starting 11. Chelsea's left winger played the first two games of the group stage as starter and he had some rest for the third one, but in the Round of 16 he wasn't even called for the bench.

The Three Lions aanounced that Raheem Sterling wouldn't be available for this match. Now, Gareth Souhtgate has confirmed he'll be returning to England, but will he come back for this tournament?

Will Raheem Sterling play again in Qatar 2022?

The biggest surprise in today's starting 11 for England was Raheem Sterling's absence. The left winger has been very important for Gareth Southgate, but he didn't even appear in the bench against Senegal.

Before the match started, England's official Twitter account informed that Raheem Sterling wouldn't be available as he was dealing with a family matter. Now, Gareth Southgate confirmed he will return to England to be with his family.

Unfortunately, Raheem Sterling's family suffered a home robbery and he decided to fly back home in order to be with them. His priority is to help them and give them the support they need in these tough times.

Even though the knockout stage is already in the Quarter-finals, Raheem Sterling could be returning soon with England. "Will Sterling return? I don’t know," siad Gareth Southgate in press conference after England's victory over Senegal. "The priority for him at the moment is to be with his family."

England will play against France next Saturday in the Quarter-finals stage. It is unlikely that he will be available for it, so if the Three Lions defeat Les Bleus, he could be redy for the Semi-finals.

