After the two Portuguese stars made accusations regarding the referring in the quarterfinals the former Barcelona striker did not mince words.

Argentina is getting ready to face Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semifinals, Portugal have been home after getting knocked out by Morocco in the quarterfinals. The 1-0 defeat was both an embarrassment for the talented Portuguese side but also a possible poor send off for Cristiano Ronaldo, who seems to have played in his last World Cup.

Rather than owning up to their pitiful team performance, Pepe and Bruno Fernandes attacked the referee of the match, Facundo Tello, who is Argentine, both Pepe and Bruno Fernandes made statements that Portugal was the victim of poor officiating and pointed their fingers at FIFA for allowing a Argentine referee to continue working while said national team is in direct competition against the rest of the sides still alive at the World Cup.

Sergio Agüero, while streaming with Argentine journalists Morena Beltrán and Martín Souto hit back at those statements by defending Tello and pointing out the flaws in Portugal’s game against Morocco.

Sergio Agüero on Pepe and Bruno Fernandes

The former Manchester City striker stated, "I don't agree with (the statement) that (FIFA) is giving us the cup, if we almost lost it (in the narrow victory against the Netherlands) ... That an Argentine referee officiates while Argentina is still in competition, I don't know if it has happened in other World Cups. (Tello) did a good job, but it is as if (Argentina) were officiated by a Frenchman or a Brazilian. It’s normal (that Portugal complains)"

Agüero also discussed Portugal’s lack of urgency during the match, “I never complained about the referees. If (Portugal) didn't kick at goal, they didn’t take a chance at goal. The times I lost with bad refereeing I never said anything."

Facundo Tello handed out four yellow cards and 1 red card in the match, three yellows and one red were against Morocco, Portugal had only 1 caution during the match, in the 87th minute. Morocco will play in the World Cup semifinals against defending champions France on Wednesday.