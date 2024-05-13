Even though the New York Jets want to make sure Aaron Rodgers is comfortable in Gotham, they're having second thoughts about one of his closest friends.

When the New York Jets signed Nathaniel Hackett to be their next offensive coordinator, the rest of the NFL was almost certain they would get Aaron Rodgers as well.

They have a close relationship dating back to their days with the Green Bay Packers, so not even his failed stint with the Denver Broncos was enough to scare them away.

Nonetheless, his first year in charge of the offense left plenty to be desired. That’s why, according to SNY insider Connor Hughes, they even wanted to hire someone above him who could actually be in charge of the offense.

The Jets Have ‘Major Concerns’ About Nathaniel Hackett

“Not as a new offensive coordinator, but a title above who would run the show. The Jets had enough things they needed to address this offseason without replacing areas they’re content with. That pursuit tells me, internally, there are legitimate concerns with Hackett’s ability to successfully run things,” Hughes wrote.

Nathaniel Hackett, former head coach of the Denver Broncos

The Jets Hope Rodgers Can Keep Hackett On A Leash

Hughes cites his relationship with Rodgers as the reason why they had to be cautious about this. Moreover, they still trust Rodgers and his ability to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage:

“It almost feels like the Jets are putting so much faith in Aaron Rodgers’ ability to correct Hackett’s wrongdoings. Sources spoke of many, many times last summer where Hackett called a play, then Rodgers changed it completely at the line. They figure he can do the same come the regular season,” the report added. “That’s a lot to put on the plate of a player, though – even one of Rodgers’ stature. This isn’t the NBA. If there’s one major concern heading into the Jets season it’s that: Hackett.“

At the end of the day, the Jets need to keep their volatile star happy, as we’ve already seen how ugly things can get when he’s not. However, this team has Super Bowl aspirations, and they cannot allow anyone to stand in the way of that.