LDU Quito face off against Junior for the Matchday 5 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to Watch LDU Quito vs Junior Live for free in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores Group Stage Matchday 5

LDU Quito and Junior are poised to face off in Matchday 5 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Explore all the vital information, including the match date, kickoff time, and a meticulously curated selection of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers in the United States.

[Watch LDU Quito vs Junior Live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Group D of the 2024 Copa Libertadores is undeniably the most evenly matched. With only 2 Matchdays left until the end of the group stage, all four teams have genuine, not just mathematical, chances of advancing to the round of 16 in the continental tournament.

This assertion is evidenced by the upcoming clash between the group leaders, Junior, with 6 points, and the bottom team, LDU Quito, with 4 points. It’s evident that this encounter could significantly shape the future of both teams in the competition. Dropping points at this stage could prove fatal, highlighting the anticipation for what promises to be an intense duel.

When will the LDU Quito vs Junior match be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between LDU Quito and Junior will be played this Tuesday, May 14 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Michael Estrada of LDU de Quito – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

LDU Quito vs Junior: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch LDU Quito vs Junior in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between LDU Quito and Junior will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.