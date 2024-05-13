Frank Gore Jr. is ready to follow in his dad's footsteps and show the entire NFL that talent runs deep in the family.

The Buffalo Bills will feature a new running back for the 2024 NFL season. Frank Gore Jr. has joined the AFC East team, and the talented player is determined to prove the entire league wrong for not drafting him.

For many of the youngest NFL fans, the name Frank Gore may not be so familiar. However, those fortunate enough to have seen him play live truly know how great he was.

Gore was a remarkable running back who earned five Pro Bowl selections. Now, his son’s career is about to begin, and he’s ready to show the world that he could be even better than his father.

Frank Gore Jr. sends strong message to the 31 teams that passed on him

Frank Gore Jr. is prepared to follow in his father’s footsteps. The former Southern Mississippi player shares the same position as his father, but his expectations are are very different.

While his father entered the league in 2005 as a 3rd round pick, Frank Gore Jr. went undrafted this year. No team was willing to use a selection on him, but he has finally found a spot in the AFC East.

The Bills decided to sign Frank Gore Jr. as an undrafted free agent. His father played there in 2019, tallying 699 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, but his son is poised to deliver even better numbers in Buffalo.

“I was praying and hoping that I could come here,” Gore said during the first day of Bills rookie minicamp. “My prayers were answered. I’m here now, and I’m here to prove people wrong.”

Why did no team drafted Frank Gore Jr.?

According to reports, Frank Gore Jr.’s size (5-foot-10 and 210 pounds) was the main reason why he wasn’t picked in the 2024 NFL Draft. During his time at Southern Mississippi, he rushed for over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns, so talent is not a problem.

Gore Jr. is also open to the possibility of earning a spot on the 53-man roster through special teams. While he is eager to continue playing as a running back, he recognizes that his skills could also be valuable in other areas.