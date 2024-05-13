Denver Nuggets will face Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 5. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Denver Nuggets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals. Dive into the essential details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a range of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible right here.

It’s Game 5 of a series that has undoubtedly caught everyone by surprise. The 2-2 tie isn’t particularly unusual in reality. Given that it’s a semifinal between two formidable teams, it’s not unexpected that the first four matches were evenly contested. What’s truly surprising is how those victories were achieved.

Neither team managed to capitalize on home-court advantage, with both securing their victories on the opponent’s turf. Now, the Denver Nuggets will strive for their first home win in these semifinals, while the Minnesota Timberwolves aim to replicate their success at the Ball Arena, as they did in Games 1 and 2. This clash is pivotal: the victors will be just one win away from the conference finals.

When will the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals between Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will be played this Tuesday, May 14 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the USA

This 2024 NBA Semifinals game between Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT, True TV.