Jared Goff has been a remarkable player for the Detroit Lions in recent years. For that reason, the team has recognized his efforts by making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

In 2021, the NFL was shocked by a very surprising trade between the Lions and the Rams. Detroit let Matthew Stafford go to LA in exchange for Jared Goff and several draft picks.

Stafford immediately found success with his new team. However, now this trade is beginning to pay dividends for the Lions, as Jared Goff is currently one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is poised to lead Detroit to a Super Bowl soon.

Jared Goff signs a lucrative contract extension with the Detroit Lions

The Lions have decided to stick to Jared Goff for more time. The NFC North team has signed the talented quarterback to a lucrative contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

On Monday, NFL Media revealed that the Lions offered Jared Goff a 4-year, $212 million contract extension. This means that the quarterback will earn $53 million per year, just $2 million less than Joe Burrow, the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Of the $212 million, $170 million are completely guaranteed. In this regard, Goff is positioned at No. 4, as Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts have more guaranteed money than him.

Even though it was expected for the Lions to extend Goff’s contract, the details of this new deal have shocked everyone. The quarterback will turn 30 during the 2024 season, and time is running out for him to find success with the NFC North squad.

Which quarterback has the best contract in the NFL?

In terms of total value, Jared Goff’s contract ranks 9th in the NFL, with Deshaun Watson above him and Kirk Cousins just below him. However, he’s far behind the quarterback who ranks 1st, Patrick Mahomes.

During the 2020 offseason, Patrick Mahomes signed one of the best deals in NFL history. The 3-time Super Bowl champion inked a 10-year, $450 million deal with the Chiefs, boasting an annual salary of $45 million, with $141 million guaranteed.