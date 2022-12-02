Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ended with a thrilling matchday, with both Portugal and South Korea advancing to the Knockout Round. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Portugal, who have already qualified for the knockout round, played South Korea in the last game of the Group Stage. To advance in the competition, South Korea needed a victory plus a favorable outcome from the other team in their group. However, Portugal took the lead in the fifth minute thanks to a goal by Ricardo Horta.

This is a wonderful long pass from Pepe to right winger Diego Dalot. The defender made an inside run and throws in a cross, and a charging Horta heads it in with a tap-in at the near post. Then, in the 27th minute, A Seleção's defense was completely nonexistent on the left-wing corner, and Kim Young-Gwon tapped it in.

It looked as to remain the final result, but in the dying minutes of the match, Son started a counterattack as he ran with the ball from one end zone to the other at breakneck speed. His through pass to Hwang, who stayed onside, was wonderfully weighted and placed, and Hwang made no mistake as he tucked it into the corner.

Qatar 2022: Best memes and reactions of South Korea's qualification

Thanks to the 2-1 win, South Korea climbed two spots to second place in the standings. They are now through to the last 16. Son's side finish second in the group behind Portugal as Ghana and Uruguay are eliminated, after playing out to a draw. Take a look at some of the most interesting reactions and memes of the Taegeuk Warriors' amazing win.