Tite announced he would be leaving his position as manager of Brazil after getting knocked out in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

A bitter pill to swallow for Tite, his Brazilian side had a very good run under his guidance from 2016 - 2022, winning two international tournaments. At the World Cup, Tite was only able to reach the quarterfinals after defeats to Belgium in 2018 and Croatia in 2022.

Brazil had their match won against Croatia but could not defend well and suffered a late goal and later missed two penalty kicks to knock them out of the tournament. Tite was one of the more popular Brazilian head coaches, having a 60W-15D-6L record, his teams would play a fluid defensive yet deadly offensive game in which Brazil scored 172 goals and suffered only 30 against.

Now with Tite gone, the question becomes who could take over the five time champions and get them back to the top of the mountain since 2002? Here are some of the names that could take over the Brazilian national team.

Head coaching candidates for Brazil

In February 2022, ESPN reported that Abel Ferreira of Portugal and current head coach of Palmeiras could be an out of left field candidate. Ferreira has experience coaching in Brazil, Greece, and his native Portugal, with Palmeiras Ferreira has won two Copa Libertadores and a total of 6 titles.

Dorival Júnior has coached all over Brazil winning championships of various degree at 8 clubs, his latest is at Flamengo where Dorival Júnior won the Copa Libertadores and Copa Do Brasil in 2022.