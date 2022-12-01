The USMNT number 10 cleared the air as to where he suffered his injury against Iran and still wants a big World Cup moment.

Christian Pulisic knows a thing or two about coming up big for the USMNT and for Chelsea. With the national team Pulisic scored his biggest goal so far against Iran in the final game of group play at the FIFA World Cup.

For Chelsea, “Captain America’s” biggest moment came in April of 2021 in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Real Madrid, when he scored a vital goal for the Blues where they eventually won the UEFA Champions League.

When asked by the American press if he had his “Landon Donovan moment” the winger smiled and was determined to improve on his goal against Iran. Watch the World Cup in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Christian Pulisic on more big moments in Qatar 2022

"I'm hoping I haven't had that Landon Donovan moment yet, to be honest. I'm hoping it's in front of me" were the words from the best player on the USMNT squad. Pulisic also took time to answer where he exactly got injured, “I didn’t get hit in the balls” he said with a laugh.

Pulisic is listed as day to day with what is being called a pelvic contusion, which is medical lingo for a ‘bruise’, the injury can either be to the bone or the soft tissues. Nonetheless after the match the Chelsea star has been in good spirits and confirmed by teammates Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah as being “ready” for the USMNT’s quarterfinals match against the Netherlands.

The United States will face the Netherlands at 10AM EST in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.