The 20-year-old USMNT prodigy did not hold back amid speculation that a player vote to keep him in the tournament was dismissed and that all of this came to the forefront because of a statement made by Gregg Berhalter at a conference.

The Gio Reyna vs Gregg Berhalter public mud slugging continued well after the tournament, and it came straight from the mouths of the protagonists. Gio Reyna was limited to only 52 minutes at the FIFA World Cup, the reasons why remain a mystery, but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has shed some light on the matter.

The recent spat between Gregg Berhalter and Gio Reyna started when inexplicably Gregg Berhalter spoke indirectly about the matter at the HOW Institute for Society's Summit on Moral Leadership conference. After stating that one of his 26 players was not seeing eye to eye with the coach and was almost sent home until a staff, not player, vote took place to keep him at the tournament.

Almost immediately pundits from all over the world stated that the player in question was Gio Reyna, and now it is confirmed that it was. Gio Reyna released a statement that is sure to continue the controversy for some time to come.

Gio Reyna’s statement on World Cup incident with Gregg Berhalter

“I hoped not to comment on matters at the World Cup. It is my belief that things that happen in a team setting ought to remain private. That being said, statements have been made that reflect on my professionalism and character, so I feel the need to make a brief statement.

Just before the World Cup, Coach Berhalter told me that my role at the tournament would be very limited. I was devasted. I am someone who plays with pride and passion. Soccer is my life, and I believe in my abilities. I fully expected and desperately wanted to contribute to the play of a talented group as we tried to make a statement at the World Cup.

I am also a very emotional person, and I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days after learning about my limited role. I apologized to my teammates and coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven. Thereafter, I shook off my disappointment and gave everything I had on and off the field.

I am disappointed that there is continuing coverage of this matter (as well as some highly fictionalized versions of events) and extremely surprised that anyone on the U.S. men's team staff would contribute to it. Coach Berhalter has always said that issues that arise with the team will stay "in house" so we can focus on team unity and progress. I love my team, I love representing my country, and I am focusing now only on improving and growing as a soccer player and a person. I hope that going forward each person involved in U.S. Soccer focuses only on what is in the best interest of the men's national team so we can enjoy great success at the World Cup in 2026.”