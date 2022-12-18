Lionel Messi has finally won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, taking his nation to the promised land at Qatar 2022. In his postgame interview, he opened up about his future with the national team.

The moment millions have been waiting for has come. Lionel Messi has lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy as Argentina's captain, following a hard-fought shootout win over France at the Qatar 2022 final.

The 35-year-old, who had fallen short in his four previous World Cups, had a campaign to remember. With seven goals in as many games along with three assists, Messi played a pivotal role in his nation's success.

Many had been speculating about his future after Qatar, considering that he's not getting any younger. Though he has already achieved the ultimate goal, it doesn't look like Messi plans to leave the team anytime soon.

Lionel Messi reveals plans with Argentina after Qatar 2022

“It’s crazy that it happened this way. I wanted it very much. I knew that God was going to give it to me. Now it's time to enjoy it. Look at this cup, it’s beautiful. We suffered a lot but we made it. We can’t wait to be in Argentina and to see how crazy it’s going to be," Messi said postgame, via Mundo Albiceleste.

Messi later revealed to Gaston Edul of TyC Sports that he intends to continue playing for Argentina despite having already won the World Cup. "I'm not retiring from the national team," Messi said. "I want to continue playing as a champion."