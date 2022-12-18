Argentina are now three-time World Cup champions; they will be given a huge victory parade upon arrival in Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi now joins Diego Maradona and Daniel Passarella as the three captains that have lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy for Argentina. In an emotional match that ended 3-3 where Argentina was able to win on penalty kicks, Messi scored two goals while Kylian Mbappé scored a stunning late hat-trick to tie the match.

Argentina was very much in control of the match for most of the game, but a late French surge took the game to extra time and then penalty kicks. With the celebrations taking place all over Argentina from Buenos Aires to Jujuy, more than 45 million people now await the three-time champions to return home.

So, when will Argentina’s victory parade take place? Find out below for one of the biggest celebrations in recent memory in Argentina. Here is the planned layout for the World champions.

When is Argentina’s victory parade?

According to DSports broadcasters, the official victory parade will take place on Tuesday, December 20th. The Argentine national team is set to arrive in Buenos Aires on that date and head straight to La Casa Rosada (The Pink House) which is the presidential residence.

In 1986 Diego Maradona and the 86-championship team also went to La Casa Rosada to celebrate their second championship win in Mexico. For Lionel Messi, Buenos Aires will be the first stop in a trip that will take him to his native Rosario before returning to France to play the remainder of the European season with PSG.