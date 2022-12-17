The Qatar 2022 World Cup will have it’s final between Argentina and France, so the 2026 edition is already catching a lot of attention. It’s going to be played in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, but the final that doesn’t have a place. Find out where that match could be held.

The next championship already has the countries that will the hosts. It’s going to be the unique opportunity where three nations will split the honor, being the United States, Mexico, and Canada those who were selected. But not everything has been decided yet.

The process of choosing the host takes a lot of time, although the specific details have not been revealed. For example, the competition doesn’t have a format after increasing the number of team participating in it since Gianni Infantino said they will review it soon.

It will go from 32 to 48 sides for the first time ever, so there are things that need to be addressed. The cities that were chosen have the security they will be having games, but which of those is unknown. Check out what places could have the final of the 2026 World Cup.

What are the stadiums that could cost the final?

Receiving games of this tournament is something most places want for all the attention it creates around the world. There are a lot of people coming from across the globe, with possibilities that are more important that just hosting a game. That is the main reason why there will be plenty of options to hold it.

What is sure is the United States will be the country that will be in charge of the final of the championship. There will be three candidates favored to get it. One potential host will be the MetLife Stadium located in New Jersey. The stadium of the Dallas Cowboys is seen as a rival given the desire of team owner Jerry Jones. The other one is Los Angeles thanks to SoFi Stadium as the field.