For the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the great revelation of the tournament, Morocco will face Portugal, one of the main candidates. Here we will tell you who Fernando Tello is, who will be the main referee of this interesting game. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can watch this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Morocco are undoubtedly the great revelation of this World Cup. It was expected that they would be a tough team, but few imagined that they would even make it past the group stage, where they had Croatia and Belgium, much less as leaders. However, it was like that and then in the round of 16 they gave a new blow by defeating Spain.

Now they have the biggest game in their history ahead of them, and the chance to be the first Africans to reach the semi-finals. It won't be easy as their rivals will be Portugal, one of the main candidates to win the title. The Portuguese put in a brilliant performance against Switzerland and are confident they can repeat it against the Moroccans.

The referee of Morocco vs Portugal

Facundo Tello, 40 years old, is an Argentine referee who works mostly in his country's league. Since 2019 he has been a FIFA referee, and that year he was appointed by Conmebol as support referee for the South American U-20 Championship in Chile.

