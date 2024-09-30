NBA News: Star Kevin Durant makes something clear about contract extension with the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are still working to recapture the success of their 2020-21 season, when they made it to the NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The team took a major step forward by acquiring Kevin Durant in the 2022-2023 season, but their playoff run ended in the conference semifinals.

During Suns media day, Durant was asked about a possible contract extension and the superstar made it clear that he’s not focused on that right now.

“I have two years left on my contract. I’m focused on being the best that I can every day, in the moment. We’ll figure that stuff out when it’s time,” Durant said to reporters.

There’s no denying that Durant is one of the best players in NBA history, and any team would do whatever it takes to secure his services. Suns owner Mat Ishbia echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the franchise’s interest in keeping KD in Phoenix long-term.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“Kevin Durant loves it here,” Ishbia stated. “We love Kevin Durant. We talk to him and his agent, Rich Kleiman, all the time. We don’t really go through contract extensions publicly, but I’ll tell you this: Kevin loves it. We love Kevin. We plan on Kevin being here, and nothing changes with that.”

Devin Booker follows in Durant’s footsteps

At the Suns’ media day, star guard Devin Booker also shared his thoughts on staying healthy as he enters his 10th season with the franchise, explaining how he looks up to Durant’s example.

“I’m always a sponge,” Booker said. “You’ll see guys all have their different kind of ways to stay healthy. KD is obviously somebody, you know, that I’ve watched closely … he’s just a hooper. I think his love for the game is what keeps him going.”

He continued, “And I’ve had plenty of guys around. Chris (Paul) was somebody who was over-obsessive about his body, taking care of his body, you know, so I take bits and pieces from everybody I’m around and just try to implement it. But, you know, I still do feel really good.”

