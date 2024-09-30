Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores great goal with his weak foot for Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 904th goal of his career against Al Rayyan during Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 904th goal of his career during Al Nassr’s 2-1 win against Al Rayyan at Al Awwal Park for Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite. The Portuguese star’s goal was the second for the hosts, after Sadio Mané opened the scoring.

Ronaldo, who didn’t play in Al Nassr’s debut in the AFC Champions League, found the back of the net in the second half of the game after receiving an assist from Abdulrahman Ghareeb. The striker missed some clear chances in the first half, and he had a goal ruled out after an offside.

This is Ronaldo’s 10th game in the AFC Champions League Elite. So far in the competition, he managed to net 7 goals and provide 2 assists in 9 games. However, Al Nassr failed at the quarterfinals of the competition last season.

Mané scored the first goal of the night with an incredible header just right before half-time for the delight of Al Nassr fans in the stadium. Stefano Pioli’s men were comfortable during most of the game, but shortly after Ronaldo scored the second at 76th minute, Roger Guedes reduced the lead.

In Matchday 1, Al Nassr were able to get only one point after the 1-1 draw against Al Shorta, with Luis Castro still as a head coach. Now, under Pioli, the team has added three more points and they are currently at the third spot of the Group B table.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive start of the season

At 39 years old, Ronaldo isn’t showing signs of slowing down. The Portuguese star has had an impressive start of the season with Al Nassr, scoring 4 goals and giving one assist in his five appearances in the Saudi Pro League.

With every goal, Ronaldo extends his record as the all-time goalscorer in professional matches. Once again, he has proven his excellent state of form despite approaching 40 years old.