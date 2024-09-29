NCAAF News: UCF Knights HC makes blunt admission on loss to Deion Sanders' Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are getting hot and the Big 12 has now been put in notice. The Buffaloes came into Orlando and ended the UCF Knights undefeated season with a commanding victory. After the game, head coach Gus Malzahn made a blunt admission on his team’s defeat against Deion Sanders‘ Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes have truly flipped the script after their heartbreaking loss to Nebraska. Since then, the Buffs are on a three-game win streak and may be sniffing the NCAA‘s Top 25. Most importantly, Colorado has started off their Big 12 schedule with two conference wins and have looked as real contenders to the title.

Colorado passed their test against the UCF Knights with flying colors. Deion Sanders’ team imposed their will over Gus Malzahn’s program. The Knights were undefeated prior to this matchup. However, as they fell to the Buffs, the house of cards may have come crashing down on Malzahn’s program. The Knights’ head coach was assertive and made a sincere admission on their game against the Buffaloes.

“We got outcoached,” UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said, per USA Today. “We got outplayed.”

Deion addresses where the program stands

The Colorado Buffaloes are held to high standards week in and week out. Not just by the media, but by the team’s staff and players, as well. After a tumultuous start to the college football season, the Buffaloes are on the right track now and the future looks bright for the program at Boulder, Colorado. Coach Prime is confident on where his team stands.

“I feel like we’re trending in the right direction. I feel like you guys are seeing the fruit of a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, great hires. Bringing the right guys in with the right attitude, the right work ethic. I love where we are as a program. I really do. Could we be better? Of course. I think everyone can, but I know we’re trending in the right direction.”

The Buffaloes will head into their bye-week holding a 4-1 record. Their return to action will take place on October 12th when they host the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field.