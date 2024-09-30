Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Kyrie Irving reveals how easily he convinced Klay Thompson to join Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving revealed during media day just how easy it was to convince Klay Thompson to join the Dallas Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesKyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers

By Gianni Taina

Despite falling short in the NBA Finals last season against the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks exceeded all expectations, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the team to their first Finals appearance in 13 years. As part of their offseason push to capture a second NBA title, the front office made a splash by signing Klay Thompson.

Irving played a pivotal role in recruiting Thompson from the Golden State Warriors, and during Mavericks media day, he shared just how simple it was to bring the sharpshooter to Dallas.

If you ask any of us, we feel like we got better as a team,” Irving said. “It’s easy to convince Klay to come here because of what I have experienced thus far in the past year and a half of just being welcomed and embraced.”

Advertisement

Irving added, “This team does a great job of protecting you, not just on the court but off the court. They go out of their way to make sure you feel special. Being here in Dallas gave him an outsider’s view of what it could be like for him.”

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Advertisement

I’m excited he decided to come here. I feel like our dreams can be possible because he’s here now. He’s added some great value to our championship aspirations,” he concluded.

NBA News: Klay Thompson gets real about Dallas Mavericks potential ahead of new season

see also

NBA News: Klay Thompson gets real about Dallas Mavericks potential ahead of new season

The Mavericks believe one of the reasons they fell short against the Celtics in the Finals was their struggles from beyond the arc. Adding Thompson, despite a slightly down season with the Warriors, brings one of the best 3-point shooters in the league into the fold.

Advertisement

Mavericks’ plans for Thompson differ from the Warriors

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has outlined how the team plans to utilize Thompson in a role distinct from his time with Golden State. Rather than constantly running through screens in the Warriors’ motion-heavy system, Dallas intends to lighten his workload and focus on maximizing his shooting.

NBA News: Mavs owner makes something clear on Klay Thompson’s departure from Warriors

see also

NBA News: Mavs owner makes something clear on Klay Thompson’s departure from Warriors

“He’s someone you have to guard closely because he’s going to knock down 40% of his shots. At Golden State, he was always running around and coming off screens. That’s not really our style,” Cuban shared on Roommates Show.

Advertisement

We’ll run some plays like that for him, but mostly, he’ll be positioned in the corners or on the wings, catching and shooting from Luka [Dončić] and Kyrie [Irving]. Hopefully, it makes his life a lot easier,” he concluded.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

49ers hit with really bad news about Christian McCaffrey's Achilles
NFL

49ers hit with really bad news about Christian McCaffrey's Achilles

NBA News: Star Kevin Durant makes something clear about contract extension with the Phoenix Suns
NBA

NBA News: Star Kevin Durant makes something clear about contract extension with the Phoenix Suns

Jake Paul rages after Mike Tyson requested a specific change for their fight
Boxing

Jake Paul rages after Mike Tyson requested a specific change for their fight

NBA News: Anthony Davis makes big statement on LeBron James, Bronny ahead of first season together with Lakers
NBA

NBA News: Anthony Davis makes big statement on LeBron James, Bronny ahead of first season together with Lakers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo