NFL News: Bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers as Justin Fields loses key teammate for the season

Week 4 of the NFL not only marked the first defeat for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but also saw Justin Fields and his squad lose a key player for the remainder of the season due to a serious injury.

Justin Fields (2) of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts to a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJustin Fields (2) of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts to a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

By Matías Persuh

Week 4 of the NFL didn’t end as hoped for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to suffering their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts, the team led by Justin Fields faced a critical blow with the injury of a key player, who will miss the rest of the season.

The player in question is none other than guard James Daniels, who suffered an Achilles tear during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. This injury will require a lengthy recovery period and represents a significant loss for Mike Tomlin‘s team for the remainder of the season.

This was confirmed by ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler via his X (formerly Twitter) account: “Steelers starting guard James Daniels suffered an Achilles tear Sunday against Indy, per source. He will be out for the season. Tough blow for a steady starter up front.”

In this way, the Steelers lose a key player from their starting lineup at a time when they undoubtedly need the entire roster healthy to compete with the title contenders on equal footing.

James Daniels

James Daniels #78 of the Pittsburgh Steelers plays against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Tomlin shared his thoughts on the loss to the Colts

The Steelers were riding a strong 3-0 streak in the NFL, but the Indianapolis Colts proved to be a formidable opponent. Led by Joe Flacco, the Colts defeated Pittsburgh decisively, ending their perfect record in the league.

In light of this situation, following their first loss, it was none other than Coach Mike Tomlin who spoke about the performance of his QB Justin Fields and the rest of his teammates.

“I appreciate his fight. But he, and we, were a little bit sloppy at times, too sloppy to comfortably secure victory,” Mike Tomlin said, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Mike Tomlin Pittsburgh Steelers

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What’s next for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

With the primary goal of bouncing back as soon as possible, the Pittsburgh Steelers face a tough series of matchups ahead that will ultimately determine what they are capable of this season.

  • Week 5, vs Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 6, vs Las Vegas Raiders
  • Week 7, vs New York Jets
  • Week 8, vs New York Giants
  • Week 9, Bye Week
