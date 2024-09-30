In November, Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer is unhappy about a specific request that Iron Mike made for a change in their bout.

Jake Paul is set to have his 12th professional boxing match against Mike Tyson in November. However, the influencer has received some news that has made him rage about a specific change that Iron Mike requested for their bout.

The match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has undergone several changes since its announcement. The most important change was the rescheduling of the fight, as the legendary boxer had health issues that prevented it from happening in July.

However, the bout is still going to happen, apparently. The date was changed to November 15th, but now the match has suffered another significant change that has left Jake Paul enraged at Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul is furious after Mike Tyson changed the rules of their bout

When Jake Paul announced his 12th fight, everyone was shocked to hear the name of his rival: Mike Tyson. The first-ever undisputed heavyweight champion agreed to return to the ring, this time to face an influencer.

However, it was not the only surprise for fans. This bout was announced as a pro fight, meaning that a victory or a defeat will count directly toward their records, impacting their legacies.

The rules for this bout will be very similar to what Mike Tyson experienced throughout his entire career. Nevertheless, Iron Mike requested a change to the rules due to his age.

Tyson asked the organizers to have eight two-minute rounds instead of three minutes, which is common in a pro fight. This change has made Jake Paul furious, as he wanted to test himself at a pro level.

Jake Paul will have his 12th bout against Mike Tyson

“It could be to his advantage. I think it’s also smart that he’s doing that. I’m fighting on all of his rules and what he wanted. He wanted it to be a pro fight. He wanted eight, two-minute rounds. So I’m giving him everything he wants.

“I’m going to his playground, and I’m going to beat his a**. I mean, it’s just being alert and knowing what to do in that situation.”

How much will Jake Paul and Mike Tyson make for their fight?

Earlier this year, Jake Paul claimed that his fight against Mike Tyson could generate over $300 million. Since then, he has urged Iron Mike to build more anticipation for their bout, emphasizing the potential financial success of the event.

According to UFC legend Henry Cejudo, Mike Tyson is expected to earn around $20 million from this fight. In contrast, Jake Paul is set to make approximately $40 million, as he was the one who proposed the challenge to Tyson, underscoring his role in bringing this high-profile matchup to fruition.

