Lali Esposito is a star in Argentina and has already spread her wings internationally, after working in several Spanish projects. Here, check out who is the star that will sing the anthem of the Argentina national team in the World Cup final.

Lali Esposito will be in charge of singing the Argentine anthem before the last match of the World Cup, which will be played between Argentina and France at the Lusail stadium. Both teams have been victorious on several occasions in order to get to where they are and without a doubt, it will be a duel of titans.

Lionel Messi's team and Kylian Mbappé's team are ready to lift the trophy and become the new winners in Qatar 2022. Many fans are living the matches as if they were unique, as it will be the last World Cup in which the captain of the Albiceleste will participate with the country, as he confirmed a few days ago.

Today, after the Closing Ceremony that will take place one hour before the match, Lali will be accompanied by 30,000 fans who have traveled to the venue to support the national team and sing the Argentine anthem, along with the players and the artist. Here, check out who the singer is.

Who is Lali Esposito?

Mariana Esposito, better known as Lali, was born on October 10, 1991 in Buenos Aires. She is currently 31 years old and is one of the most recognized Argentinean music stars in the country. She made her debut as an actress when she was very young, at the age of 12, in youth strips such as Rincón de luz, Floricienta or Casi Ángeles. With the latter she released several albums and toured all over Latin America, Spain and Israel.

Since then, her success has never stopped and she has participated and starred in several Argentinean movies and soap operas. Some of them like Permitidos, Acusadas and Esperanza Mia. Now, after having transcended all barriers, she created a successful career in Europe and her latest project in Spain was with Netflix, after making the series Sky Rojo, which currently already has two seasons.

Since 2014, when she released her first album as a soloist titled A Bailar, she has been dedicated to music and releasing new melodies all the time. She already has four studio albums in total and the last one was called Libra, which was released during 2020. All her music is available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.