Belgium will go up against Canada at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This will be a game between teams that are in group F. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Belgium vs Canada: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

The group will open earlier with Morocco vs Croatia, but this match has the favorite since Belgium will battle Canada at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) will be available.

Belgium arrive to the FIFA World Cup as a team ready to contend. All the talent they have in their roster showed in Russia 2018 how dangerous they can be by getting to the semifinals. This time they will try to go even further, so they must start well. The Belgians qualified undefeated to this tournament by having six wins and two ties in their eight games.

Canada also had a great run in the qualifiers, though. They finished first in the CONCACAF standings, and they will be eager to compete at this level again. It’s been a long time since the Canadians appeared in a World Cup, but that proves how good they have been lately. Given they are the underdogs for this clash, any point they could get should be welcome in their race to the Round of 16.

Belgium vs Canada: Kick-Off Time

Belgium will battle with Canada at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, November 23.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (November 24)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (November 24)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (November 24)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (November 24)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (November 24)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (November 24)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 24)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (November 24)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (November 24)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Belgium vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Claro Sports, DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, Toffee Live

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één, La Une, Sporza

Brazil: SporTV 2, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, Globo, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Canada: TSN4, RDS App, TSN5, TSN1, TSN.ca, CTV, TSN App, TSN3, CTV App, RDS

Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, TD +, TUDN, Claro Sports

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: dr.dk, DR 1

Ecuador: CNT Play, Claro Sports, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, TF1 Live, Molotov, TF1, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: Moji, Vidio, SCTV

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, RTE 2

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: TV Asahi, AbemaTV

Kenya: KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go

Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, VIX+, TUDN, Blim TV, TUDN En Vivo, Claro Sports, Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Canal 5 Televisa

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Poland: TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: RTS 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1, HRT 2

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup

South Africa: SABC 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport CSN, DStv App, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport PSL, SABC Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: SVT 1, SVT 2, SVT Play, Discovery+

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, TF1 Suisse, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, UBC TV, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Sling, FOX Sports App, Tubi

