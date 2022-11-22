The group will open earlier with Morocco vs Croatia, but this match has the favorite since Belgium will battle Canada at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) will be available.
Belgium arrive to the FIFA World Cup as a team ready to contend. All the talent they have in their roster showed in Russia 2018 how dangerous they can be by getting to the semifinals. This time they will try to go even further, so they must start well. The Belgians qualified undefeated to this tournament by having six wins and two ties in their eight games.
Canada also had a great run in the qualifiers, though. They finished first in the CONCACAF standings, and they will be eager to compete at this level again. It’s been a long time since the Canadians appeared in a World Cup, but that proves how good they have been lately. Given they are the underdogs for this clash, any point they could get should be welcome in their race to the Round of 16.
Belgium vs Canada: Kick-Off Time
Belgium will battle with Canada at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, November 23.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (November 24)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (November 24)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (November 24)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (November 24)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (November 24)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (November 24)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 24)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (November 24)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (November 24)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Belgium vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Claro Sports, DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, Toffee Live
Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één, La Une, Sporza
Brazil: SporTV 2, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, Globo, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Canada: TSN4, RDS App, TSN5, TSN1, TSN.ca, CTV, TSN App, TSN3, CTV App, RDS
Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, TD +, TUDN, Claro Sports
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: dr.dk, DR 1
Ecuador: CNT Play, Claro Sports, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, TF1 Live, Molotov, TF1, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select
Indonesia: Moji, Vidio, SCTV
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, RTE 2
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: TV Asahi, AbemaTV
Kenya: KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go
Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, VIX+, TUDN, Blim TV, TUDN En Vivo, Claro Sports, Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Canal 5 Televisa
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte
Poland: TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: RTS 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 1, HRT 2
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup
South Africa: SABC 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport CSN, DStv App, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport PSL, SABC Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Korea: SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: SVT 1, SVT 2, SVT Play, Discovery+
Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, SRF zwei, TF1 Suisse, RTS 2, RTS Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, UBC TV, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Sling, FOX Sports App, Tubi
