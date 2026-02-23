Connor Bedard’s star Blackhawks teammate sends clear message to Team Canada after Team USA wins gold in 2026

Connor Bedard’s absence in the Winter Olympics sparked a bold controversy around the NHL and international hockey. Following Team USA’s gold conquest in Milano Cortina 2026, Chicago Blackhawks star Frank Nazar dropped a bold statement on the Americans, that is sure to rub salt in the wounds of the Canadians.

Nazar’s statement is no surprise. Like Bedard was for Team Canada, Nazar was left out of Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics, though the latter’s absence made no noise at all. Still, Nazar—like every other American—tuned in to watch his countrymen compete on the biggest stage. As he addressed the historic triumph over Canada in Milano Cortina, Nazar dropped a message that should serve as a warning for Team Canada.

“It’s pretty awesome. Such an unbelievable group of guys. Everybody in that locker room is so selfless. They’re playing for each other there,” Nazar stated, per CHSN Blackhawks. “Everything they did that whole tournament, with the Gaudreau family and everything, it was just so awesome. They’re playing for something more than just themselves. For the country. Jack [Hughes] said it best after the game: everyone is proud to be an American and play that game for the United States.”

Although Nazar didn’t take direct shots at Canada, his message about what Team USA is could hint at what he believes Team Canada wasn’t. As there were no Blackhawks teammates of his or Bedard’s on Canada’s squad, he could speak freely about them, burning no bridges in the process.

Frank Nazar #91 of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Team USA is new ‘Ice King’

After being overlooked for a very long time, Team USA is now back at the top of international hockey. Meanwhile, the crisis has only deepened for the Maple Leaf. In addition to its Stanley Cup drought, Canada can no longer boast about its players being the best in the world. In Milan, the USA proved it has the best team across the globe.

There are excuses to be found for those who look for them. Connor Hellebuyck played the best game a goaltender ever has in a long time, Canada squandered grade-A chances like Nathan MacKinnon’s crucial miss against Team USA, and the Americans could’ve been called for too many men on the ice late in the third period.

Team USA wins gold in Milan

Still, history books will read that Team USA returned home with gold and an entire nation behind it. On the other hand, Canada docked with a not-so-shiny silver medal and internal debates about whether leaving Bedard out of the team came back to bite the Maple Leaf.

In Dallas, no one has any regret about leaving Jason Robertson at home, while in Manhattan the decision to send J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck is looking great for the Americans, after Mike Sullivan took a firm stand for his New York Rangers players on Team USA.

That’s the difference between winning and losing: it’s everything. Washington, D.C., and Ottawa share time zones, but reality is looking like a night-and-day contrast for Team USA and Team Canada.

