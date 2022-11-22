Belgium play against Canada at the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Belgium and Canada meet in a game for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on November 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The Canadians know that the Belgians are weak. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

Belgium are favorites but not as big as other national teams, they lost a recent friendly game against Egypt 1-2 and before that game they had lost another one in September during the UEFA Nations League against the Netherlands 0-1.

Canada are one of the three big favorites from North America, they are the weakest of the three, but Canada were lethal during the CONCACAF Qualifiers.

Belgium probable lineup

Belgium came close to winning a World Cup during the 2018 edition in Russia, they had a similar squad to today, with a few small exceptions, but it is highly likely that they will go far within the tournament again.

Romelu Lukaku is a key player for Belgium's attacking formation, but so far he is injured and Lukaku is unlikely to be available for the first two Group Stage games.

This is the likely Belgium’s lineup for this game: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens.

Canada probable lineup

Canada are not in the 2022 World Cup by chance, they showed no mercy during the qualifiers, Canada was the number one team with 28 points and record of 8-4-2 overall.

Alphonso Davies is the most talented Canadian forward and the third youngest among forwards, Davies has 34 caps and 12 goals. Jonathan David and Cyle Larin are the forwards with the most caps, 35 and 55 each respectively, and Junior Hoilett with 50 caps.

This is the likely Canada’s lineup for this game: Milan Borjan, Sam Adekugbe, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Steven Vitória, Atiba Hutchinson, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio, Samuel Piette, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David.