Brazil will play against Serbia at the Lusail Stadium in their debut game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for the game opener in Group G.

Brazil will face Serbia at the Lusail Stadium for their debut game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup The Brazilian squad is among the favorites to clinch the 2022 World Cup title, as well as Serbia are one of the teams with a very promising squad. Here you will find out all the information about the the lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

Brazil as one of the last CONMEBOL teams to make their debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but also the most anticipated one. Currently the best FIFA-ranked national team in the world, the team managed by Tite will try to secure their spot at the Round of 16 as soon as possible to avoid any problems.

On the other side, Serbia as one of the underrated UEFA national teams seek to make trouble in a group where apparently nothing interesting will happen. In fact, Serbia have among their squad some of the 2015 U-20 World Champions. So that could help them in order to make a huge performance.

Brazil Lineup

Apparently, Brazil's coach Tite will have full availability from his 26-man squad to play in this debut game. Despite the calendar, injuries have been cleared out in Brazil's trainning camp. That's why their stars are ready to play in the first game of the group stage.

Brazil's probable starting XI: Allison Becker; Alex Telles, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Fred, Rapinha; Neymar Jr, Vinicius Jr and Richarlison.

Serbia Probable Lineup

Serbia's coach is confident about his team's performance against one of the favorite contenders of the World Cup. Despite Dragan Stojković hasn't the player pool that Brazil have, Serbia will lineup one of the best starting lineups of the entire tournament.

Serbia's probable starting XI: Vanja Milinković-Savić, Strahinja Pavlović, Stefan Mitrovic, Milos Veljkovic; Filip Kostic, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Sasa Lukic, Andrija Zivkovic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Dusan Vlahovic.