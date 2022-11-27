Carlos Queiroz and Jurgen Klinsmann are in the middle of the first big scandal in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out what happened between the manager of Iran and the legendary German former player and coach.

Iran are playing in their sixth World Cup amid a terrible political and social crisis in their country. Now, manager Carlos Queiroz is in a war of words with former German player, Jurgen Klinsmann, after the legendary striker called out Queiroz's squad of using "gamesmanship" as part of their culture and to win matches.

Iran got their ticket to a third consecutive World Cup after amazing performances in the Asian Qualifiers. Carlos Queiroz's team dominated their group with 8 wins, 1 draw and only 1 loss against rivals such as South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Carlos Queiroz was supposed to lead Colombia to Qatar 2022, but the lack of results in the CONMEBOL qualifiers got him fired. Then, Iran called again and he decided to take charge of the team for a third consecutive World Cup (2014, 2018 and 2022). Iran surprised everyone by beating Wales on Matchday 2 and that's when Jurgen Klinsmann unleashed chaos with his remarks.

What happened between Carlos Queiroz and Jurgen Klinsmann?

After their victory over Wales, Jurgen Klinsmann claimed "gamesmanship" was part of Iran's culture. That really hard take came in an interview with the BBC. “Yes, that’s their culture and their way of doing it. That's why Queiroz fits really well the Iranian national team. This is just part of their culture and how they play, then they work the referee. You saw the bench always jumping up, working the fourth official and the linesman, constantly in their ears, constantly in your face".

Klinsmann went further and strongly crticized Carlos Queiroz's accolades. "Struggled in South America. He failed to qualify with Colombia and then he failed with Egypt to qualify and then he went back and guided Iran, who he worked already with for a long, long time. So this is not by coincidence. This is done on purpose", said the former manager of Germany and the United States.

Carlos Queiroz answered to the claims via Twitter. "Dear Jurgen; You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right? Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority. We promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our Family".

Queiroz also asked Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role within FIFA's technical study group. "At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp".

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.