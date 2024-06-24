Even though Italy's last-minute equalizer was a huge blow for Croatia, Luka Modric and company can still advance at the UEFA Euro 2024.

Croatia have just experienced a heartbreaking moment. When it looked like Luka Modric’s emotional goal vs Italy would see them qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16, a last-minute equalizer by Mattia Zaccagni changed everything.

Zlatko Dalic’s men went from potentially finishing second in Group B to being third with only two points. But somehow, Modric and company can still advance in this year’s European Championship.

The chances are slim, but they still exist. Croatia need a series of results to advance in the Euro 2024 in Germany, which is the following:

England beating Slovenia by 3+ goals

Turkey beating Czech or have a goalless draw

Portugal to beat Georgia or have a goalless draw

How many 3rd placed teams qualify for Euro 2024 round of 16?

Let’s keep in mind four third-placed teams qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16, joining the top two teams from each group in the European Championship last 16.

Croatia are not in a great spot right now, but it’s still a bit soon to say their chances are over. With only two points, Modric and company look on the verge of elimination, but they cannot throw in the towel yet.

Slovenia and Czechia or Georgia can still finish as the two worst third-placed teams. The former currently have the upper hand in goal differential, so it depends on how many goals they concede vs England on Tuesday. As for Czechia and Georgia, Croatia need both to lose their respective games or that they finish level without scoring.