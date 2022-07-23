Former USMNT manager and Germany national team star Jurgen Klinsmann gave his prediction on who could win the FIFA World Cup. Find out why he doesn't see Mbbapé or Cristiano as winners, but Messi or Neymar.

If few players are capable of playing in the FIFA World Cup, the filter is strengthened by those who have had the honor and privilege of becoming immortal by winning it. These men should be listened to when they talk about this, the most prestigious tournament in the world. Jurgen Klinsmann spoke out about Qatar 2022.

Klinsi, along with other German soccer legends such as Bodo Ilgner, Andreas Brehme, Lothar Matthaus and Rudi Voeller, led the Mannschaft to its third FIFA World Cup by avenging Argentina at Italy 1990, the only time in history that the same final is repeated in consecutive editions.

The former USMNT manager, who led them to Brazil 2014 after doing the same for his country at Germany 2006, made a total of 17 appearances in three World Cups played and scored 11 goals, making him the sixth-highest scorer in the history of the tournament.

Jurgen Klinsmann's prediction on the winner of Qatar 2022

In an interview with the Washington Post, the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan player, among others, dared to give his prediction on who will win the upcoming FIFA World Cup and not only that, but offered his arguments to defend his opinion that puts Neymar Jr's Brazil and Lionel Messi's Argentina as the great candidates over Kylian Mbappé's France or the impulse that Cristiano Ronaldo can give to Portugal.

"I think a lot of European big nations, like Spain, are in transition a bit. It’s a disaster that Italy didn’t qualify, because Italy would have been among the favorites right away. Then you obviously have France around Mbappé, but historically whoever won the last World Cup will not win the next one, so I count them out... For me, personally, watching the South American qualifiers closely, I would rank Brazil first and Argentina second." stated Klinsmann.

The former USMNT manager is very clear about why he believes Brazil or Argentina will break their 20- and 36-year droughts without winning the FIFA World Cup, and there are two main names that make him think that way: Lionel Messi and Tite, the Canarinha's manager.

"Argentina is extremely, extremely hungry for that World Cup because it might be Messi’s last one, probably it is. That team will do everything they can to give Messi this trophy. But the quality that over the last couple of years Brazil developed, they matured a lot and they kept the same coach (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi Tite), so there was no turbulence anymore on the managing side. They’re looking very sharp.", said Klinsi.