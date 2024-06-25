The Benfica midfielder played from the start in Argentina’s opening match against Canada in the 2-0 win. However, against Chilehe will be sitting on the substitutes’ bench.
La Albiceleste got off on the right foot in the competition with the first win against Canada and now Lionel Scaloni’s team could secure their qualification with a victory against Chile.
The player chosen by Lionel Scaloni to replace Angel Di María for the second match against Chile will be Fiorentina’s striker Nicolas Gonzalez.
Di Maria out of the starting team against Chile
Angel Di Maria is out of the starting line-up due to a tactical decision by Lionel Scaloni, who wants to give the experienced striker a rest.
Di Maria played 68 minutes against Canada in the opening match of the Copa America 2024 and was in charge of defending the attacks of the sprinter Alphonso Davies. Later in the match, he was replaced by Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.
