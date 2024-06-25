Antonio Brown, former NFL star, has admitted that he's not going through the best moment, facing another legal issue in his life.

Things have not gone too well for Antonio Brown in recent years. The former NFL star is now facing another legal issue, admitting to a massive financial problem in his life.

A few years ago, Antonio Brown was widely regarded as the best wide receiver in the NFL. He had a stellar career with the Steelers, but once he left Pittsburgh, his fortunes took a downturn.

Following his departure from the Steelers, Brown played for the Patriots and the Buccaneers. However, he never achieved the same level of success as he did in Pittsburgh, encountering numerous issues with teammates and coaches.

Antonio Brown confirms that he has filed for bankruptcy

Antonio Brown earned nearly $81 million during his 12-year NFL career. Now, the former wide receiver has revealed that the money is gone, officially filing for bankruptcy.

According to the Times Union, Brown owes nearly $3 million to eight different creditors. As a result, he has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a “reorganization” plan allowing him to propose a method to pay his creditors without going out of business.

“I mean, I’m f—-d up, you know what I’m saying?” Brown said on The Pivot Podcast. “I just can’t comply with debt. You know, it’s all about protecting yourself. But yeah, you know … I’m not broke, but I’m fractured. … I’m just reallocating the debt to take care of the debtors. That’s all I’m doing.”

Brown played his last NFL season in 2021. He briefly joined the AFL’s Albany Empire, a team he co-owned, but the team was expelled from the league three months later due to accumulating debts.

Antonio Brown – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL 2021

“You know, anybody can sue you, take you for whatever you got,” Brown said. “You know, at this point, I don’t work, I don’t make millions of dollars where it’s coming in where I could just (pay off) some of that money. So, you know, Chapter 11 is about restructuring the money you’re making so you can take care of the debt.”

Is Antonio Brown banned from the NFL?

As mentioned earlier, Antonio Brown last appeared in the NFL in 2021, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wideout was released following a dispute with former coach Bruce Arians and several of his teammates.

While Brown is not officially banned from the NFL, it is unlikely that any team would sign him now. He has not played since 2021, and his numerous problems could create tension in any locker room.