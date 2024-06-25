The coach of the Indiana Fever has decided to speak out about Caitlin Clark, harshly judging the point guard for her unconventional gameplay.

As this year’s 1st overall pick, everyone expects Caitlin Clark to bring a massive change to the Indiana Fever. She had an outstanding career at Iowa, but the WNBA is a whole different level.

Even though the Fever currently has a losing record, Clark has been able to deliver great individual performances. Nevertheless, her coach is not entirely comfortable with the way she plays.

Fever’s coach wants Caitlin Clark to change her gameplay

Caitlin Clark has definitely made the Fever play better. The point guard is set to become a superstar soon, as everyone believes she has what it takes to build a dynasty for Indiana.

The Fever currently sits in 5th place in the Eastern Conference (9th in the WNBA). On Sunday, the team lost 88-87 to the Chicago Sky, its direct rival, and the team’s coach identified a crucial reason for the poor performances.

Christie Sides, the Fever’s coach, addressed the media following this tough loss. She analyzed Clark’s performance specifically, asking her to be more selfish and stop passing the ball so much.

“I think sometimes she’s being a little too unselfish,” Sides said. “She had 13 assists the other night against Chicago… I think she turns down some shots. I’d like her to take some shots that when she comes off, she knows she has the green light.”

Caitlin Clark. player of the Indiana Fever

As a point guard, Clark has done a remarkable job assisting her teammates. However, it is also known that she is an excellent shooter, which is why Sides has made this strong request to her.

What are Caitlin Clark’s stats so far in the WNBA?

Caitlin Clark has had a solid start to her WNBA career. The Indiana Fever has won seven games and lost 11 with her on the court, but it seems like the team is slowly improving with her in the roster.

After 18 games, Clark has played an average of 33.7 minutes per match. The point guard has scored 293 points, provided 119 assists, grabbed 98 rebounds, and made 51 three-pointers out of her 145 attempts.