Ukraine play against Belgium in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game in the United States and other regions here.

Ukraine vs Belgium: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Ukraine will compete against Belgium in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game via traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Don’t miss this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

[Watch Ukraine vs Belgium live in the USA on ViX]

The conclusion of Group E in Euro 2024 promises to be thrilling. All four teams enter the final Matchday with equal points and very similar goal differences, keeping their chances of advancing wide open. With everything still to be decided, each team depend on themselves to advance to the next round.

After a tough initial loss to Slovakia, Belgium bounced back by beating Romania 2-0. Similarly, Ukraine lost their first game 3-0 against the Romanians but managed to turn the score around against the Slovaks despite initially trailing 1-0. A draw might suffice for them depending on the outcome of the other group match, but it would be a mistake to rely on that.

Ukraine vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 27)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 27)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 27)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

Ukraine: 7:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Ukraine vs Belgium in the USA

In a group where everything is still to decide, Ukraine and Belgium clash in a crucial all-or-nothing duel. In the USA, you can catch this exciting match on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Ukraine – IMAGO / Revierfoto

Euro 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between Ukraine and Belgium.

Ukraine vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, VRT 1, Sporza, La Une

Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sports 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Ukraine: Megogo, Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network