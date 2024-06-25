Ukraine will compete against Belgium in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game via traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Don’t miss this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!
[Watch Ukraine vs Belgium live in the USA on ViX]
The conclusion of Group E in Euro 2024 promises to be thrilling. All four teams enter the final Matchday with equal points and very similar goal differences, keeping their chances of advancing wide open. With everything still to be decided, each team depend on themselves to advance to the next round.
After a tough initial loss to Slovakia, Belgium bounced back by beating Romania 2-0. Similarly, Ukraine lost their first game 3-0 against the Romanians but managed to turn the score around against the Slovaks despite initially trailing 1-0. A draw might suffice for them depending on the outcome of the other group match, but it would be a mistake to rely on that.
Ukraine vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (June 27)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 27)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 27)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
Ukraine: 7:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Ukraine vs Belgium in the USA
In a group where everything is still to decide, Ukraine and Belgium clash in a crucial all-or-nothing duel. In the USA, you can catch this exciting match on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!
Euro 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between Ukraine and Belgium.
Ukraine vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, VRT 1, Sporza, La Une
Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, RTL
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision
International: Sports 24
Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV 2
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
Ukraine: Megogo, Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One
USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network