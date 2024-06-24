In an interview with Juan Pablo Varsky, Argentine superstaLionel Messi addressed his playing style and revealed why he walks on the field during games.

Lionel Messi sat down with Juan Pablo Varsky in an interview for Clank Media, where the Argentina superstar opened up on various topics, including his style of play and why he walks on the field during games.

The latter has given plenty to talk to talk about throughout Leo’s career, with many fans wondering why Messi doesn’t run too much without the ball. Many thought it had to with resting, but it looks like it’s more of a strategic decision by the 37-year-old.

“When I walk I analyze the opponent’s positioning, how we stand when we don’t have the ball, get away from the marker and be able to initiate a counterattack,” Messi explained.

Messi walking on the field while his team defended has been something typical throughout his illustrious career, even when he was younger. The Argentine star has always been aware of this, as it was a way of catching the opponents off guard.

“As we have always been a leading team in Barcelona and now also in the Argentine national team, whenever we faced an opponent, we always said, ‘When we’re attacking, be careful with the surveillance; we’re not watching the game but marking those who are left behind.’ And I try to do a bit of that, distancing myself from the marking, getting out of the game, out of what’s happening, so that if we recover, I’m well-positioned, alone, or have some time to start a counterattack or another play. I generally study how the opponent is positioned when they’re attacking,” Messi added.

Leo Messi credits Pep Guardiola for learning more about tactics

During the interview, Messi also shared his thoughts on tactics, revealing it wasn’t something he cared too much about until Pep Guardiola took over at FC Barcelona in 2008.

“I didn’t pay much attention to tactics. With Guardiola I learned a lot and I began to understand much more about the game, about spaces, about ball possession, about managing games with the ball,” Messi said.

Guardiola was the brain behind the most successful Barcelona squad of all time, before taking his talents to Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Messi went on to work with many other coaches throughout his career, but not many had the same influence as Pep.