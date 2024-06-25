Czech Republic face Turkey in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game in the United States and other regions here.

Czech Republic vs Turkey: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Czech Republic will face off against Turkey in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for only $4.99!

[Watch Czech Republic vs Turkey live in the USA on ViX]

It’s a crucial duel. From the beginning of the tournament, it was expected that these two rivals would be competing for second place on group F. Now, in the final Matchday, their confrontation could determine this position in the group, assuming Georgia doesn’t surprise Portugal.

Following their defeat against Cristiano Ronlado‘s team, Turkey bounced back, knowing they still control their fate to advance to the next round. The Czech Republic narrowly lost to Portugal and then managed only a disappointing draw against Georgia. For them, only a victory will suffice to advance to the next round.

Czech Republic vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 27)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 27)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Czech Republic: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 27)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 27)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 27)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Turkey: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Czech Republic vs Turkey in the USA

It is an all or nothing duel between the two contenders for second place in group F: Czech Republic and Turkey. In the USA, you can watch this thrilling game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick – IMAGO / dts Nachrichtenagentur

From June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including this exciting Czech Republic vs Turkey matchup.

Czech Republic vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIVSONY TEN 1SONY TEN 1 HDT Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN2, TVA Sports 2

Czech Republic: CT Sport

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: MagentaTV, The First

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, MNC TV, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sports 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 4, RTE 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 3, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2

Turkey: TRT 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: ITVX, ITV 4

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports